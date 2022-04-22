Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,352 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $11,267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,896,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

