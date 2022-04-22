Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 578 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.