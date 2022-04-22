Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $48.00 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

