Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

