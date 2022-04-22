Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

