Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.