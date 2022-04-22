Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.56 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

