Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $766,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

