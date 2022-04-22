Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

