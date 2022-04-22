Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.49 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

