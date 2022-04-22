Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RDNT stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

