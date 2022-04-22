Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 629,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.