Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

