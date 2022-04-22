Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unisys were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Unisys by 23.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 96,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UIS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

