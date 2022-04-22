Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,255 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1,773.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 268,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 267,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

VGR opened at $13.22 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.