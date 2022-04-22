Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harsco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.59 million, a PE ratio of -290.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

