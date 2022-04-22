Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,579 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.04 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.