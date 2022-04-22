Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,149 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.54.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

