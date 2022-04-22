Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in City were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHCO stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

