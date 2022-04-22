Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 278 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,062.31 and a beta of 0.33.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.