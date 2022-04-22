Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greif were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Greif Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.