Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

