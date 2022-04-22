Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $85.18 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.