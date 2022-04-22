Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

