Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tennant by 72.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

