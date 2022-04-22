Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 602.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.