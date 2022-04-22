Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $21.75 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $955.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

