Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,154,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.75 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

