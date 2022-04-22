Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 522 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

