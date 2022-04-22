Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

