Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.85 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.