Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCOM stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

