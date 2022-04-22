Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 152.5% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 95,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $993.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

