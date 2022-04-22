Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

