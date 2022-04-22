Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,446 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

