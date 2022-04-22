Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 649 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Universal by 4,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Universal by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

