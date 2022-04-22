Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 47,720.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,892 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 671,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 242,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 77,613 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

