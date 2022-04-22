Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.