Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

