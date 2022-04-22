Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Varex Imaging by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 111,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Varex Imaging by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

