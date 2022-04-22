Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 893 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

