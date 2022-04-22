Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.76 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.