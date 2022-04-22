Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

