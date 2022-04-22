Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SunPower by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.47 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

