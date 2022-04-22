Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,364,712 shares of company stock worth $12,749,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

