Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTA opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

