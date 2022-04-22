Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,062.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AeroVironment Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.