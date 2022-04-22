Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BRKL stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.