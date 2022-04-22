Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,556 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

