Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

